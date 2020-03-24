Apple has released ARKit 3.5 for developers. The tool allows developers to tap into the latest computer vision technologies to build detailed virtual content on top of real-world scenes for interactive gaming, immersive shopping experiences, industrial design and more.

ARKit 3.5 takes advantage of the new LiDAR Scanner and depth-sensing system on iPad Pro to support a new generation of AR apps that use Scene Geometry for enhanced scene understanding and object occlusion. And now, AR experiences on iPad Pro are even better with instant AR placement, and improved Motion Capture and People Occlusion — all without the need to write any new code.

Like this: Like Loading...