The folks behind RoboKiller, a mobile app that eliminates spam calls and texts, says they’ve identified new potentially harmful phone call scams and text message scams related to the Coronavirus pandemic and is advising consumers how they can protect themselves.

Tthe app has identified a new phone call scam asking callers to participate in a survey about Coronavirus and its potential impact on the stock market. The robocall prompts callers to “press 1” to be connected at which point they become vulnerable to a potentially dangerous scam. You can hear the scam in its entirety here.

Similarly, RoboKiller has identified a text message scam asking callers if they are prepared for Coronavirus and when and how to use protective masks. The text prompts users to follow a link, which could lead them to a harmful website. You can view the text message scam here.

RoboKiller uses machine learning, audio fingerprinting and other advanced technologies to stop these dangerous scams from ever reaching consumers. RoboKiller warns consumers to take extra precautions to protect themselves:

Avoid answering calls from unknown numbers, especially those that call at odd hours

Do not provide any personal information to unknown callers

Avoid following any requested prompts

Download a call blocking app, like RoboKiller, to equip your phone with the latest technology

