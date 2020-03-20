Apptorium has announced SideNotes 1.1, an update to their note-taking solution for macOS.

The utility allows users to save all of their thoughts and ideas in a neat and organized package. SideNotes saves users’ ideas, graphics, task lists, and more. Version 1.1. brings search functionality for notes and folders, run on startup, the ability to move notes to other folders, drop shortcuts to files into notes, and more.

SideNotes requires macOS 10.14 or later and costs $19.99. It’s available at the Mac App Store in the Productivity category and at the Apptorium website. A demo is available for download.

