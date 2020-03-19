Skylum has announced the latest update to its flagship Luminar software: version 4.2. This free update contains several enhancements to the existing feature set, including Shine Removal for portraits. Also included is a brand-new feature, AI Augmented Sky, to help photographers create digital art.

Mac users can update by clicking in the top menu bar and choosing Luminar 4 > Check for updates. If you purchased via the Mac App Store, simply open the App Store and click the Updates tab.

New users may want to check out the $79 Luminar 4 Bundle, which includes training, extra skies, Looks, and more.

Like this: Like Loading...