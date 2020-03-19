WaterField Designs has announced the Hitch Crossbody Laptop Brief in two sizes: the US $249 “Compact” to fit Apple’s newly-announced 13-inch MacBook Air, the anticipated 14-inch MacBook Pro, or the 13-inch Surface Pro, and the $259 “Full” to fit the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro or the 15-inch Surface Pro.

Each Hitch Crossbody Brief includes two padded interior compartments: one for a laptop and another for Apple's new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard.

The bag’s clean lines keep the look compact even as subtle expanders add depth and capacity to the bag’s front pockets. The Hitch Crossbody Brief is suitable for business, travel, or casual use, and its padded tech compartments and three carry options make it an optimal briefcase for a day at the office.

Every detail on the Hitch Crossbody Brief is carefully devised for ease of use and esthetic appeal. A spacious main compartment, accessed from either side, features a padded laptop and padded tablet sleeve. Two sizes suit laptops as large as the upcoming 14-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pro and tablets up to 12.9 inches. Gold rip-stop lining lights up the interior making it easy to find everything else needed for a day’s work, even at the bottom of the bag. Interior open-topped pockets, pen slots, and a quick-retrieval key tether are all raised off the bottom for convenient access and balanced weight distribution.

A zippered front pocket is larger than it appears thanks to subtle, cleverly-designed expanders, so it can hold bulky items like a power brick or mouse without bulging. Inside the front pocket, additional organizational pockets keep quick-access items easy to locate. Flexible carry options include a comfortable and removable suspension shoulder strap, two briefcase-style handles, and a convenient wheeled suitcase passthrough. A full-grain leather base and front panel reinforce the bag and add a bit of luxury to this handsome laptop bag.

Users choose from a durable black ballistic nylon or rugged tan waxed canvas base. They can then opt for accents in one of two premium, full-grain leather colors. The Hitch Crossbody Brief joins an extensive line of WaterField tech-friendly messenger bags, briefcases, backpacks, and duffel bags designed for commuting, for supporting professionals at the office, and for improving the travel experience.

You can pre-order now. First production run ships as soon as the gang at WaterField Designs are back in theirSan Fransico sewing studio when the coronavirus outbreak is under control.

