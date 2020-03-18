Apple’s $2,000 Mac Pro Afterburner Card, previously only available as a build-to-order option for the Mac Pro, is now available as a separate purchase, having previously been offered only as a build-to-order option when configuring a new ‌Mac Pro‌.

In Apple’s words, “it’s created to transform the workflow for film and video professionals.” Afterburner accelerates ProRes and ProRes RAW video codecs in Final Cut Pro X, QuickTime Player X, and supported third-party applications. A PCI Express card exclusively for Mac Pro, Afterburner can be installed in any full-length slot, but it delivers maximum capability in a PCIe x16 slot.

