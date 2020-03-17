Cisdem Video Converter for Mac 5.2.0 has been released. The new version refines memory usage and fixes some bugs.

Cisdem Video Converter is a video converter, video downloader, video editor and DVD ripper, all rolled into one. Supporting almost all video and audio formats, it can convert video files and audio files for smooth playback on devices and media players. The video download feature supports over 1,000 websites such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac 5.2.0 is available for download and purchase at the Cisdem website. Pricing ranges from $9.99 to $29.99, depending on which conversion tools you choose. A demo is available for download. It requires macOS 10.11 or later.

