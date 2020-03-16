Apple has announced that it’s evaluating apps critically to ensure data sources are reputable and that developers presenting these apps are from recognized entities such as government organizations, health-focused NGOs, companies deeply credentialed in health issues, and medical or educational institutions.

Also, Apple says that all of its retail stores outside of the Greater China region are closed through March 27 due to coronavirus outbreak.

Here’s part of the statement: “We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers. Our online stores are open at www.apple.com, or you can download the Apple Store app on the App Store. For service and support, customers can visit support.apple.com. I want to thank our extraordinary Retail teams for their dedication to enriching our customers’ lives. We are all so grateful to you.”

Also, in an internal memo to Apple Authorized Service Providers, obtained by MacRumors, the tech giant says that its network of authorized repair shops will receive maximum payouts for qualifying product repairs for the months of March and April, regardless of performance metrics.

