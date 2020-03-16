Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac has been upgraded to 4.6.1 with refined reminders on camera authorization.

AppCrypt is an app locker and website blocker for Mac. It can lock one or multiple or all apps on Mac with one password. If someone who tries to open locked app enters a wrong password, AppCrypt will generate a report of the failed attempt and take a picture of the person. In the app’s Preferences, users can disable or enable the picture taking functionality.

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac is available for download and purchase at the Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac website. Users can get a lifetime license with US$29.99 and have lifetime free upgrades. A demo is available for download. It requires macOS 10.10 or later.

