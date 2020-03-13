Zevrix Solutions has announced Output Factory Server 2.2.13, a feature update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The app automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from watched hot folders. Output Factory Server offers auto-preflight, layer versioning, email notifications, variable file names, custom scripts and more. Version 2.2.13 adds an option to change the hot folder watching interval, which helps eliminate premature processing of large files.

Output Factory Server can be purchased from the Zevrix web ite for US$699.95. A demo is available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2020.

