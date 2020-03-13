Incipio has unveiled a collection of slim plant-based protective cases created with Organicore, a proprietary 100% compostable material that reduces landfill waste by naturally re-entering the environment from where it started.

Beyond its environmental attributes, Organicore’s unique structural properties offer mobile devices a high level of protection from bumps, drops and everyday wear and tear. The durable material combined with Incipio’s expertise in trusted design creates a protective, eco-friendly phone case with a premium look and fee, says Brian Stech, CEO of Incipio Group. Features of the cases include:

Tested to protect against drops of up to 6-feet

Raised bezel for added screen protection

Wireless charging compatible

Slim, lightweight and flexible shell with smooth exterior

Neutral colors to fit every lifestyle

One-year warranty

100% recyclable packaging with eco-friendly water-based ink

Incipio’s debut lineup of Organicore cases ($39.99) are now available for purchase exclusively through Verizon, both in store and online for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Colors vary by device and include black, deep pine green, oatmeal beige, dusty pink, and mystic blue.

