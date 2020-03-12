Lavu, a restaurant management platform, is preparing to help customers who may be impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus by waiving software hosting fees for those affected.

To assist, Lavu will waive software fees for customers based on the length of time they are closed if a city shutdown or quarantine happens. The CDC is currently advising anyone with flu-like symptoms to stay home and continues to stress the importance of frequent handwashing with soap and hot water. Repeated disinfection of surfaces and frequently touched objects is also vital, and for restaurants full of tables, bar tops and other points of contact, this cannot be overstated.

Customers experiencing closure due to the coronavirus can submit their information here to request assistance.

