Logitech has introduced the Logitech StreamCam, a new webcam designed with streamers and content creators in mind. It features 1080p/60 fps video, USB-C connectivity, and flexible mounting options.

The StreamCam is even more powerful when used with Logitech Capture. Capture unlocks features on StreamCam that automate exposure, framing, and stabilization, so creators can focus on making their best content. The combination offers features such as:

Facial recognition smart focus and exposure to help you look great in every video

AI-enabled smart framing so you always remain in view

Image stabilization to deliver smooth video

Full HD vertical video, perfect for viewing Instagram and Facebook stories on your mobile device

Stereo and dual-mono audio setting for recording based on your preference

StreamCam is also supported on XSplit and Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).

Logitech StreamCam Pricing and Availability

Logitech StreamCam comes in either a white or graphite finish. It has a suggested retail price of US$169.99.

