The global professional cloud services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$38.6 billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.1%, through 2025, according to new data from Research and Markets (www.researchandmarkets.com).

Representing the developed world, the U.S. will maintain a 19.5% growth momentum, adds the research group. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over $1.5billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5-6 years. Over $1.8 billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, public cloud computing services will reach a market size of $1.5 billion by the end of 2025, says Research and Markets. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately $6.8 billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. the research group adds.

Like this: Like Loading...