Lemke Software has announced GraphicConverter 11.1.3, an update to the image editing utility for macOS.

GraphicConverter can convert most any format graphic file to one of over 90 other graphic formats. Version 11.1.3 brings new and updated features, native 64-bit pcd import, plus code support, menu item for showing embedded sub images and much more.

GraphicConverter requires macOS 10.15 or higher. It costs US$39.95 and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Photography category. It can also be directly purchased online from the Lemkesoft website. Upgrades from older versions of GraphicConverter are available for $25.95. The 11.1.3 upgrade is free for all customers of version 11.

