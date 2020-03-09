DigiDNA has announced iMazing 2.11 for macOS, an update for the iOS device management app.

The upgrade adds a new way to manage and transfer iPhone and iPad photos, giving users the ability to browse their entire mobile photo library in high resolution from their Mac with minimal loading times. Photographers can access detailed metadata and a variety of export options.

iMazing 2.11 works with macOS 10.9 or higher. It’s free to download. Browsing photos and data is entirely free. Premium features require the purchase of a license. A single license (one computer) is US$44.9; a universal license (two computers) is $49.99; and a family license (five computers) is $69.99. The 2.11 update is free for all iMazing 2 license owners.

