Cisdem has updated AppCrypt for Mac, an app that gives users the ability to password protect their apps, to version 4.6.1.

It can password protect iPhoto, iTunes, Contacts, Facebook or any other applications on your Mac. To use it, you set a password and add the apps to the lock list. No one can access the protected apps unless they have the correct password. Version 4.6.1 refines the “reminders on camera” authorization.

AppCrypt is available now at the Cisdem website. It works with macOS 10.10 or higher. A single license of AppCrypt costs $29.99. A license for two Macs costs $44.99 and one for five is $39.99. A demo is available for download.

Like this: Like Loading...