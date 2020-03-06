St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.4.3 today, an update to the utility for macOS.

It enhances the file dialogs in all macOS applications. Default Folder provides fast navigation to your files, t previews, integrated Spotlight tagging, and more. Its custom keyboard shortcuts put favorite and recent folders at your fingertips. Version 5.4.3 improves performance with the Finder and on slow networks, adds convenience features and fixes bugs.

Default Folder X 5.4.3 requires macOS 10.10 or higher. It’s a free update for existing version 5 users. New licenses are US$34.95; upgrades from version 4 and prior are $14.95.

