.com Solutions has released FmPro Migrator Developer Edition 8.87. It’s an update of the stand-alone application that migrates FileMaker Pro, Access, VFP databases to MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server, Sybase, DB2 and more.

Version 8.87 is a maintenance release adding support for FileMaker 18 table consolidation projects on macOS Catalina. It also offers improvements to VFP and PHP Conversions and AppleScript automation.

FmPro Migrator Developer Edition is priced at US$199 per developer, FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition is priced at $599 per developer, and both versions are available immediately. A functional demo version of FmPro Migrator may be downloaded online.

Like this: Like Loading...