Huntkey has released its USB-C to lightning cable which is suitable for Apple devices.

After launching a group of UCB-C chargers, the compan has added a USB-C cable to the family of fast charging solutions for cell phones, tablets and notebooks. The cable is 100cm (3.3 feet) long. Paired with a Power Delivery charger, it enables iOS devices such as iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max to reach a fast charging speed.

It also ensures sync compatibility with any device that uses a Lightning port. It can withstand over 2,000 bends and 10,000 insertions according to laboratory testing. For more info go to https://en.huntkey.com/.

