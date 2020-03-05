Zevrix Solutions has released ArtOptimizer 3.1.1, a feature update to company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe Illustrator.

ArtOptimizer helps reduce the size of Illustrator links and automate complex image transformations. The app also offers file format and color conversion, batch processing, settings presets and more. Version 3.1.1 can automatically sharpen all image layers in Photoshop automatically without having to merge layers in order to sharpen the entire image.

ArtOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for US$120. Licensed users of earlier versions can upgrade to ArtOptimizer 3 for $60. A demo is available for download. ArtOptimizer requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe Illustrator/Photoshop CS6-2020.

Like this: Like Loading...