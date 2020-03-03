Acrosync has released Duplicacy Wed Edition 1.2.1, a web interface to Duplicacy, a cross-platform network and cloud backup tool based on the idea of lock-free deduplication.

Duplicacy can backup multiple clients to most popular cloud-based storage services, without the need for any file locks. With the addition of the newly designed web-based graphical user interface the dashboard presents several statistical charts providing insights into the overall health of backups and storages.

Duplicacy Wed Edition 1.2.1 requires macOS 10.10 or higher. Apersonal license for Duplicacy Web Edition costs US$20 for one computer for the first year and $5 per year afterwards. The commercial costs $50 per computer per year.

