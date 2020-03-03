1Digital Agency says they’ve been working on SEO and development projects for Mac of All Trades, a client that sells used and refurbished Apple products and devices.

Mac of All Trades was founded in 1995 in Atlanta, GA, and has experienced steady growth over the years, becoming the largest third-party retailer of used and refurbished Apple products, including iMacs, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch. The company shifted to e-commerce in 2002 and relocated to Tampa, FL, in 2004 to a 25,000 square foot building to keep up with the demand. Mac of All Trades has also been an Inc. 5000 honoree for five straight years from 2014 to 2018.

As part of the partnership with 1Digital, Mac of All Trades signed on for a retainer agreement that included a variety of development fixes for their website. In addition, they signed on for a 120-keyword SEO campaign that includes content creation of on-site blogs, off-site blogs and category page content.

1Digital Agency is a digital marketing agency that provides a variety of services including website design, SEO and development to clients both locally and nationally. The priority remains the same with every 1Digital Agency client. Since 2012, 1Digital Agency has created numerous success stories for clients through different design, development and digital marketing projects that produce real results that help to increase rankings on search engines, increase domain authority and create a greater overall digital presence that includes fully-developed user experience.

Like this: Like Loading...