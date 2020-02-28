Moth Software has announced Mail Archiver X 5.2 for macOS. It’s a feature update to the app designed as a companion to a user’s email application.

Mail Archiver X allows consolidation, archiving, and permanent storage of emails. Emails may be saved in the application’s native database format, Evernote, FileMaker or PDF. Version 5.1 adds French, Italian and Spanish localizations.

Mail Archiver X 5.2 costs US$44.95 and is available directly from Moth Software. A free, fully-functional, 10-day trial version can be downloaded.

