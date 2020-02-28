Zevrix Solutions has announced LinkOptimizer 5.4.10, a feature update to the company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

LinkOptimizer lets users reduce InDesign link size by resizing and cropping images to their final dimensions at a target resolution. The app can also convert colors and file formats, perform image adjustments. Version 5.4.10 can automatically sharpen all image layers in Photoshop automatically without having to merge layers in order to sharpen the entire image.

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for US$259.95 (there’s a “lite” version for $179.95), as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. A demo is available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign/Photoshop CS5-2020.

Like this: Like Loading...