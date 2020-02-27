Global edtech firm Studycat Limited is donating a month’s free use, globally, of its award-winning Fun Series language learning apps teaching 3-8 year-olds English, Chinese, Spanish, French and German.

This expands on Studycat’s earlier donation of free use of its apps in the Greater China region, launched on Feb. 4. To sign up, those interested can visit the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Studycat’s website ( https://studycat.com/in-this-together/).

Access to the apps is effective immediately. In suitable cases, the company will also offer complimentary use of its product designed for educational institutions, Fun English for Schools.

