Zevrix Solutions gas announced Output Factory 2.4.23, a maintenance update to company’s batch output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

Output Factory automates printing, exporting, preflighting and file delivery from InDesign. The software offers batch processing, export as single pages, variable file names, layer versioning, PDF preflight, FTP file delivery and more. Version 2.4.23 fixes an issue that could prevent users from renaming jobs in printing queue on macOS Mojave and later.

Output Factory can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for US$170; there’s a “lite” version $120. A demo is available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $85 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign CS5-2020.

