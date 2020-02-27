Houdah Software has rolled out HoudahGeo 6.0, an upgrade to the photo geotagging tool for Mac.

The utility tags photos with location coordinates, names, and related metadata. Version 6.0 brings several major new features and enhancements designed to streamline many tasks in the geocoding workflow. It supports JPEG RAW pairs. It also allows specifying the timezone used to write dates and times to EXIF/XMP metadata

HoudahGeo 6.0 requires macOS 10.14 or higher. A full-featured trial version is available from the Houdah Software website. HoudahGeo 6.0 is priced at US$39 for a single-user license.

A family license is available for $59. Upgrades are priced $24 and $36 respectively. HoudahGeo licenses purchased on or after August 1, 2019 qualify for a free upgrade. Licenses can be purchased from the Houdah Software store. Upgrade pricing is offer upon loading a previous license.

