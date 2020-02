In a technical overview of its Mac Pro (PDF link), Apple notes that users will soon be able to install their own wheels, although it doesn’t say when.

Under the “Enclosure Considerations” section is a note on chassis wheels. It says: “The tower enclosure comes standard with feet; wheels are a configurable option. Both feet and wheels are available as a customer-installable kit and therefore can be converted from feet to wheels or vice versa.”

