Amazon is leading Google in the fast-growing video doorbell market, according to new research from Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies service. The survey of 1,096 US smart homes found that 36% have now installed a video doorbell. Amazon’s Ring accounts for 40% of doorbells in use, followed by Google’s Nest with 24%.

All other brands each account for less than 10% of doorbells in use, including Vivint, Remo, August, SkyBell and SimplySafe. Strategy Analytics estimates that more than 20 million US homes now use a video doorbell. Other survey findings include:

° Sixty-five percent of owners are extremely satisfied with their video doorbell.

° Main purchase drivers are “feeling more secure,” “peace of mind,” and “easy to use.”

° Half of video doorbells are purchased in a bricks-and-mortar store; the rest are purchased online.

° Most video doorbells are installed by the purchaser or a member of the household or friend; less than a third are professionally installed

“As elsewhere in the smart home ecosystem, Amazon and Google are vying for leadership in a key emerging category,” says Jack Narcotta, senior analyst. “For competitors there is a danger that they will be left further behind in a two-horse race. To survive they must ensure that their product capabilities and brand strategy are laser-focused on the needs and expectations of their target user segments.”

