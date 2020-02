SweetP Productions’ Session Restore, a Safari tab management extension has been updated to version 2.0, adding iCloud support for Mac to Mac syncing.

With Session Restore, you can save your browsing session, close all windows, then start with a fresh session. The extension allows you to visually identify sessions by screenshot.

SessionRestore 2.0 requires macOS 10.14.4 or later and Safari 12.1 or higher. It costs $19.99 and is available at the Mac App Store.

Like this: Like Loading...