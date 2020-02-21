Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.9.9, an update to their multipurpose app for local and cloud backup, bootable clones and folder synchronizing under macOS.

The new version features an improved Google Cloud authentication experience when setting up the cloud connection for backup. Other changes improve stability and reliability when mounting disk images, as well as some minor bug fixes. The ChronoAgent 1.9.7 update is released in parallel with ChronoSync to carryover the changes to the companion App.

ChronoSync requires macOS 10.10 or higher. Licenses are available for purchase from ChronoSync for $49.99. ChronoAgent, the companion app to ChronoSync, runs on the destination Mac and connects directly to ChronoSync on the source Mac. Full working trial licenses are available or you can purchase ChronoAgent for $14.99. The ChronoSync to ChronoAgent connection provides a direct, high performance, and encrypted connection.

