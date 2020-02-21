Zevrix has released ArtOptimizer 3.1 for Adobe Illustrator, an update of the company’s image workflow automation solution.

The tool eliminates the excess image data of Illustrator links and performs essential image adjustments. The software is designed to help users save disk space as well as cut production time and reduce operational costs through automation of complex image manipulation tasks.

Version 3.1 adds support to the Scale Style option in Photoshop that allows to scale the layer effects in the resized image. The new feature lets ArtOptimizer users retain the original layer structure of optimized Illustrator links instead of having to merge image layers during processing. Photoshop layers had to be merged in previous versions of the plug-in to preserve the proportional appearance of drop shadows, bevels, overlays and other layer effects.

ArtOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website for U.S. $120. Licensed users of earlier versions can upgrade to ArtOptimizer 3 for $60. A demo is available for download. ArtOptimizer requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe Illustrator/Photoshop CS6-2020.

