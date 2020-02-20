Cynapse is updating Numerics — the KPI dashboard app exclusively designed for the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Watch — with two new cloud service integrations, Teamwork Projects, and Jamf Pro. The new version also empowers the Help Scout integration by adding new KPIs to now present stats for chats, phone, docs along with overall company performance.

Numerics displays live analytics, engagement metrics, revenue, and more from a growing list of 50 cloud services, spreadsheets, big data, middleware applications and custom API in customizable dashboards. Users can choose from hundreds of pre-designed widgets to build focused dashboards of statistics from Google Analytics, SalesForce, Google Spreadsheets, Microsoft Excel Office 365 and even custom business systems like SQL / NoSQL databases, Big Data, Amazon AWS and more.

Jamf Pro is an Apple exclusive enterprise device management suite used by IT pros to automate administration tasks for macOS, iOS, and tvOS devices. The 12 pre-defined widgets in the Jamf integration include computers and mobile devices by model distributions, managed and supervised devices, VPP license usage or availability for iOS & macOS and other key metrics enabling IT Pros on top of their enterprise device management.

Teamwork Projects is a cloud-based project management solution that provides businesses with functionalities to manage different operations of a project. With its integration in Numerics v6.1, customers can now create Teamwork Projects dashboards to keep an eye on project health, task status, team performance, project costs and more. Teamwork integration comes with 15 pre-defined KPI templates like billed tasks, complete tasks, late tasks, milestones due, project health, top project owners and other metrics enabling users to create project management dashboards to track project performance in realtime.

Help Scout integration in Numerics 6.1 gets a new business KPIs added under docs, chats, phone and overall company stats, taking the overall tally of pre-defined KPIs to 147. Metrics like percent of answers found in docs, percent of failed results, percent of doc views resulting in support emails, top articles, top categories, top searches, and docs visitor counts make knowledge base analytics accessible. Chat stats include counts of conversations, completed chats, chat duration, messages per chat, missed chats, response time and wait time.

Users can also track calls created and customers who received support through the phone. All of these metrics can be zoomed out and seen at an overall company level. Numerics 6.1 is available as a free download exclusively on the App Store with many free services including custom data sources like CSV and JSON available for users to track their KPIs.

Numerics Pro is an in-app subscription with a monthly and annual option. Pro unlocks access to all integrated services, allows adding of unlimited dashboards & widgets. The in-app Pro subscription comes with a 7-day trial that can be canceled at any time.

