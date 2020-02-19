Red Giant has released an update to Universe, its collection of GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists.

Universe 3.2 delivers five new tools for creating animations, building transitions, stylizing imagery, and more. New tools like Typographic and Reframe are designed specifically to bring life to broadcast graphics and social media video content. The release also includes an update to Finisher, a tool for improving the image quality of footage, and a bounty of awesome presets for getting started.

Universe 3.2 is compatible with: Adobe After Effects CC 2017 or later; Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2017 or later; Apple Final Cut Pro X 10.2.3 or later; Apple Motion 5.3.2 or later; Avid Media Composer 8.2 or later; Magix VEGAS Pro 14 or later; DaVinci Resolve 14 or later; and HitFilm Pro 6.0 and later.

Red Giant Universe is available as a standalone subscription or as part of Red Giant Complete, the subscription service that gives editors, motion designers and VFX artists all Red Giant tools — Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, Universe, VFX Suite and Shooter Suite — at one price. With Red Giant Complete, annual subscribers will have the most up-to-date versions of all tools.

Like this: Like Loading...