According to Bloomberg, CEO Tim Cook has released a memo to Apple’s staff, discussing the impacts of the Coronavirus has made Apple’s return to normal conditions somewhat slower than anticipated.

Among other things, Cook had this to say: Corporate offices and contact centers have reopened across China, and our stores are starting to reopen, but we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated. This afternoon, I shared this update with our community of shareholders and investors to note that we do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter. Outside of China, customer demand across our product and service categories has been strong to date and in line with our expectations. Apple is fundamentally strong, and this disruption to our business is only temporary.

Our first priority – now and always – is the health and safety of our employees, supply chain partners, customers, and the communities in which we operate. Our profound gratitude is with those on the front lines of confronting this public health emergency.

Speaking of the outbreak, some analysts believe it won’t impact Apple long term.

