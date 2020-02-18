WaterField Designs has introduced the $199 Bootcamp Gym Bag, a locker-sized athletic bag to carry fitness gear in style. Early adopters who order through Feb. 21, will receive a complimentary WaterField Shoe Pouch ($19).

The rugged waxed canvas or ballistic nylon carryall fits shoes and workout necessities in a spacious chamber and water bottles in expandable side pockets. With its sleek aesthetic, the Bootcamp Gym Bag looks professional enough to go unnoticed at work and transitions seamlessly to the gym where it fits perfectly inside a gym locker or cubby. Features include:

° A clamshell waterproof zipper opening lets users set the bag on its side to pack it like a suitcase;

° Gold rip-stop lining lights up the bag’s interior for easy visibility;

° Two water bottle pockets expand to fit 3-inch diameter bottles;

° Two interior zippered pockets store toiletries or gym accessories like weight-lifting gloves, carabiners for climbing, or CrossFit wrist wraps;

° A second main zipper grants convenient access to the rear internal zippered pocket without having to remove the bag from a locker;

° A magnet-closing front pocket, with internal organization and a key clip, holds a smartphone, wallet, earbuds, and other quick-access items;

° An external open-topped pocket stows a magazine or quick-stash items;

° Dual leather-grip handles attach with a system that compresses and secures the front and back pockets when the handles are in use;

° A removable shoulder strap that’s handy for longer hauls;

° Sturdy black ballistic nylon and rugged.

