Apple has released watchOS 6.1.3, which fixes a glitch involving the heart rhythm notification feature of the Apple Watch.

You can download ‌‌‌‌‌watchOS 6‌‌‌‌‌.1.3 via the ‌‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. The smartwatch must be on its charger.

