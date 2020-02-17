Heikki Ohvo has released MacFlatplan 3.0, an update of his desktop publication mapping app. It allows users to make and view a map of a publication, including all articles and advertisements.

All page contents can be moved by dragging and dropping the contents to their new location. Color schemas and publication information can be imported from other flat plan documents. Version 3.0 includes a variety of options for customization, allowing to best suit the current project’s needs.

MacFlatplan requires macOS 10.10 or higher. It costs $59; a demo is available for download.

