The automotive premium audio system market is expected to grow by $13.86 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio (www.technavio.com).

Time spent in passenger cars is increasing due to traffic congestion and increase in distances of the daily work commute. As a result, audio systems have become an important equipment for in-car entertainment. Therefore, consumers invest in premium audio systems that are designed to offer superior sound quality and performance, according to Technavio.

Premium audio systems also feature noise cancelation, which blocks unwanted external noise and vibrations to give a theater-like experience. In addition, these systems form an integrated part of the car’s infotainment system and includes functionalities such as in-built navigation system and Android/Apple mobile phone connectivity.

This means luxury car manufacturers are equipping their models with premium audio systems as a standard fitment. Thus, improved sound and control functionalities will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of speaker-less automotive audio system will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period.

The number of speakers has been increasing in premium audio systems to create a theatrical music experience inside the vehicle. However, Continental, a prominent automotive tier-1 supplier, has unveiled an innovative car audio technology, Ac2ated Sound. Technavio says this is a speaker-less car audio system that delivers excellent acoustics.

Inspired by string instruments, this innovative audio system technology is replacing conventional speakers with actuators that create sound by vibrating certain surfaces in the vehicle. As a result, weight and energy consumption of the audio system is reduced considerably. Additionally, this speaker-less audio system also delivers a natural, 3D sound experience. The development of this audio system is a revolutionary effort for the global automotive premium audio system market.

“Other factors such as the development of new in-car audio entertainment to give 360-degree listening, and the growing popularity of integrated speakers in headrests will have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive premium audio system market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

