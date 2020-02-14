Zevrix Solutions has announced Package Central 1.11.14, a maintenance update to company’s file collection automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The software packages InDesign documents along with their fonts and links from watched hot folders. Package Central can serve unlimited users on a network and offers variable folder names, email notifications, PDF export, and more. Version 1.11.14 restores the option to update InDesign links automatically, which was disabled due to a bug on macOS Catalina.

Package Central can be purchased for US$149.95 from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com). A demo is available for download. The update is free for registered users. Package Central requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign CS5-2020.

