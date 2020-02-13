Five Chinese Apple Stores will re-open tomorrow, Feb. 14, after an extended closure due to the Coronavirus outbreak, as noted by 9to5Mac.

The store webpages for Apple Mall China, Chaoyang Joy City, Sanlitun, Wangfujing, and Xidan Joy City are all showing that the outlets will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. No work onwhen other Apple Stores in the country may re-open.

Apple Stores throughout China were initially scheduled to re-open on Feb. 10, the target date set by the Chinese government for businesses to resume operations. However, they were delayed due to the spread of the Coronavirus, which has so far claimed the lives of over 1,300 and infected over 60,000.

Like this: Like Loading...