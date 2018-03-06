Kool Tools: Audioengine A5+ speaker

Audioengine’s new A5+ Wireless Music System is an evolution of the company’s award-winning A5 speakers.

With upgraded aesthetics and A5+ signature sound, the A5+ Wireless isn’t just a pair of powered stereo speakers but a smart music system that works with Alexa, Siri, and all other voice activated apps, speakers, and devices — as well as just about every music app.

The A5+ Wireless eliminates the need for a stereo receiver or separate power amp. Setup takes just a few seconds with no apps to download and no Wi-Fi hassles. Tidal, Spotify, Pandora, and all your favorite streaming apps play instantly from your phone, tablet, and computer. Once set up, you can experience superior stereo sound with aptX-HD, 24-bit upsampling DAC, and extended wireless range.

The Audioengine 5+ Premium Wireless Music System starts at $499 and can be purchased from over 400 authorized worldwide resellers or online direct at audioengineusa.com . They’re available in satan black, glass white, and solid bamboo.