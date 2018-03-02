Late Night Software Launches Script Debugger 7

Late Night Software (www.latenightsoftware.com) has released Script Debugger 7, the latest version of its AppleScript IDE.

Script Debugger is an integrated development environment focused entirely on AppleScript. Version 7 introduces Script Debugger Lite, several new features, and other tweaks and improvements.

Script Debugger 7 requires macOS 10.11 (El Capitan) or later. It retails for $99.99, with upgrades from Script Debugger 6 for $49.99.