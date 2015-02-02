Case-Mate launches Power Pad wireless charger

Case-Mate has announced a new category with the launch of the Power Pad, a fast wireless charger with an optional stand included. CEO Steve Marzio says it engages Qi-enabled devices at the highest charging speeds possible, including 7.5W of power for the latest Apple iPhones (iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X) and 9W of power for the latest Samsung devices.

The Power Pad also includes a sturdy stand designed to be used on a table, desk, or countertop, displaying your device in either portrait or landscape views. Check incoming texts or emails, answer the phone, follow a recipe, utilize as an alarm clock, or stream the latest series, all while your phone is charging.

There’s also a “soft” LED light indicator that confirms charge initiation upon contact, so you can place and go with assurance that your device is indeed charging. The "iPhone shaped" charging pad is separate from the stand, so if you prefer to simply lay flat, you can easily do that as well.

There’s a slip resistant "racetrack" shaped ridge to guide you to “perfect” placement every time. The Power Pad also has grips on the bottom to prevent movement when placed on any smooth surface.

The Power Pad is available in two colors, black or white, and sports an 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge USB Wall Adapter. It’s priced at $60 and is available for purchase at select retailers, Amazon and www.case-mate.com.