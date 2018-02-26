Kool Tools: Solo E600X-EQ speaker

Studio 19’s Solo E600X-EQ is built using Advanced Wave Sound Method (AWSM) with Adaptive Intelligence Audio, patented Dual Pressure Air Compression (DPAC) super-bass technology and Enhanced 360° Optimized Sound. It’s designed to offer a fully immersive auditory experience with detailed and nuanced sound quality throughout a room.

Designed in powder-coated stainless steel (available in space grey, gold or charcoal black colors), the Solo uses state-of-the-art speaker drivers with a maximum output up to 200 watts. It’s one of the world’s first “enhanced degree” patented 3D-effect portable Hi-Fi speakers.

Unlike conventional 360° sound, the Solo’s Enhanced 360° Optimized Sound flows not only left to right but top to bottom. This creates an omni-directional spread with wide, directional waves that circulate throughout a room, giving the authentic impression of a multi-speaker environment from a single speaker.

The Solo features Studio 19’s proprietary Advanced Wave Sound Method (AWSM) with Adaptive Intelligence Audio. It protects digital audio before compression, preventing it from being degraded during compression encoding, which can strip an audio file or stream of as much as 90% of its detail, depth and intricacy. It restores a sound file to its original pre-compression state after decoding.

The Solo incorporates Studio 19’s patented DPAC technology to create a bass sound that matches or surpasses a conventional subwoofer. The driver configuration, combined with air pressure, delivers a full-range sound with deep low-end frequencies and clarity of sound in an ultra-compact size.

The Solo EQ has a built-in professional EQ Graphic Equalizer, a digital sound enhancement not normally found in portable speakers, allowing you to fine tune your music even further. You can add more bass, mid-range or treble to get exactly the sound you want.

With the Solo, connectivity and play is a breeze. Choose between Bluetooth, WiFi, Auxiliary, or HDMI modes and connect your audio source with ease. The WiFi with Multi-Room App allows you to connect more than one Solo for different rooms in your house for a multi-room sound experience. You can play different songs in different rooms, synch up audio in multiple rooms, or blast the same song throughout the entire house.

Ready to go anywhere you want, the Solo is powered by an 8,800mAh built-in battery for a premium audio experience for up to eight hours, indoors or outdoors. When it does run out of power, simply recharge it with a powerbank or connect to the main power (via a type-C cable) for faster charging.

The Solo E600X-EQ has a retail price of $599 and a launch day special price of $349, with a June delivery date. Studio 19 is taking pre-orders for the Solo at https://igg.me/at/Studio19SOLO/x.