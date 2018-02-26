Kool Tools: QNAP 6 Gbps Expansion Enclosure

QNAP Systems’ REXP-1610U-RP and REXP-1210U-RP expansion enclosures support 6 Gbps SATA hard drives and SSDs.

Designed for expanding the storage space of a QNAP NAS, the new expansion enclosures provide a flexible and budget-friendly solution for organizations to tackle applications with intense data growth (such as archiving, high-resolution media storage, and video surveillance) without needing a large up-front investment.

The REXP-x10U-RP series enables plug-and-use convenience for capacity expansion. With the Storage & Snapshots Manager, administrators can configure the expansion operations and monitor the health of each expansion enclosure and the disks within them. QNAP NAS also supports missing mode protection to protect data on the expansion enclosures.

The REXP-x10U-RP series performs as a secure and budget backup solution for QNAP NAS. Administrators can back up NAS data to the REXP-x10U-RP on a real time or scheduled basis using RTRR (Real-Time Remote Replication) or rsync, while the support of QJBOD Express (JBOD enclosures roaming) helps migrate data stored on the REXP-x10U-RP to another NAS without needing a network connection.

The REXP-x10U-RP series supports the following QNAP NAS series: TDS-16489U, TES-x85U, TVS-1582TU, TVS-ECx80U-SAS-RP (R2), TS-ECx80U (R2), TS-ECx79U-SAS-RP, SS-ECx79U-SAS-RP, TS-ECx79U-RP, TS-x79U-RP, TS-x73U/-RP, TVS-x71U/-RP. (Note: A SAS storage expansion card (P/N: SAS-12G2E) is required if the NAS does not have Mini-SAS ports.

The new REXP-1610U-RP and REXP-1210U-RP expansion enclosures are now available. For more info go to www.qnap.com .