First text to speech voices launched for Dutch children
First text to speech voices launched for Dutch children

Acapela Group, Dutch charity Nederlandse Stichting voor het Gehandicapte Kind (NSGK) and AssistiveWare have launched the first Dutch text to speech children's voices. They’ll benefit children who cannot speak and rely on Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) systems.

The voices will be available to download exclusively in Proloquo2Go (https://tinyurl.com/ycgfx49v), the $249.99 iOS app that gives a voice to over 175,000 children, teens and adults around the world. The Dutch voices, named Thijs and Merel were recorded by and for children. They will benefit children who cannot speak and rely on Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) systems.

 

