LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Improves Alpha Channels Processing
LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Improves Alpha Channels Processing

Zevrix Solutions has rolled out LinkOptimizer 5.2.5, a maintenance update to the company's workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

LinkOptimizer lets users automatically scale and crop images to their InDesign dimensions at specified target resolution, convert image formats, adjust colors and more. The new version addresses an issue in which alpha channels in PSD and TIFF files could be deleted during processing. Version 5.2.5 also recognizes color profile in additional designated system locations.

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $259.95; there’s also a “lite” version for $179.95. A demo is available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2018.

 

