Kool Tools: AC1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router

D-Link’s (http://us.dlink.com) newest router, the $89.99 AC1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router (DIR-867), is targeted to users who demand faster Wi-Fi speeds for HD streaming and online gaming on multiple devices. The router makes it easier for users to enjoy strong Wi-Fi speeds no matter where they are in the home.



The DIR-867 offers fast dual-band speeds of up to 1,750 Mbps and AC SmartBeam technology, which tracks connected devices for enhanced Wi-Fi speed and range. This router also comes with intelligent Quality of Service (QoS) with traffic prioritization, four high-performance external antennas for maximum range, parental controls, and an intuitive interface that allows users to setup their device and experience these features right out of the box. The DIR-867 also features the latest MU-MIMO (Multi-User Multiple Input Multiple Output) technology, which allows multiple devices to get high-bandwidth Wi-Fi signal at the same time.



The D-Link AC1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router supports up to three data streams with MU-MIMO Technology, which allows multiple devices to receive high bandwidth Wi-Fi signals at the same time. With AC SmartBeam and MU-MIMO technologies, the DIR-867 is able to distribute data more efficiently to devices, allowing for the fastest Wi-Fi speeds in all areas of the home.

The router also uses four high-performance external antennas to provide great coverage throughout the whole home. Users can also stream HD media faster and play lag-free online video games without having to sacrifice Wi-Fi speeds on any device, making the DIR-867 the perfect combination of performance and ease of use.